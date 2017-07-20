501.5
India ready for talks with China to end border standoff

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 4:17 am 07/20/2017 04:17am
NEW DELHI (AP) — India says it is ready to hold talks with China with both sides pulling back their forces to end a standoff along a disputed territory high in the Himalayan mountains.

Tensions flared last month in the southernmost part of Tibet in an area also claimed by Indian ally Bhutan, after Chinese teams began building a road onto the Doklam Plateau.

India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj says a 2012 agreement binds China and India to settle the boundary issue with Bhutan. Her response came as China demanded that Indian forces leave the area to avoid an escalation.

Speaking in Parliament Thursday, Swaraj says Chinese forces came with bulldozers and excavators with the intent of building infrastructure that would change the status quo.

