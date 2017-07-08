501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » India puts Kashmir in…

India puts Kashmir in lockdown on rebel’s death anniversary

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 12:42 am 07/08/2017 12:42am
Share
An Indian paramilitary force officer watches as a Kashmiri woman along with her child walks past a barbed-wire road checkpoint set up by Indian security forces in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, July 7, 2017. Government forces imposed curfew-like restrictions in many parts of Indian controlled Kashmir to stop anti Indian protests ahead of the first death anniversary of rebel leader Burhan Wani on Saturday. His killing by security forces last year sparked violent street clashes and almost daily protests throughout the region. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Tens of thousands of armed soldiers and police are patrolling deserted streets in Indian-controlled Kashmir to enforce a curfew on the anniversary of the killing of a charismatic rebel leader.

Security forces Saturday sealed off the hometown of the 22-year-old Burhan Wani, who was killed along with two associates in a brief gunbattle with Indian troops last year.

Authorities have also shut mobile internet services as part of the security lockdown to stop activists from rallying online support against Indian rule.

Separatist leaders, who challenge India’s sovereignty over Kashmir, have called for a strike and protests to honor Wani.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?