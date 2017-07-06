501.5

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Hospital: China's Nobel Peace…

Hospital: China’s Nobel Peace laureate’s ill health worsens

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 3:43 am 07/06/2017 03:43am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese hospital that is treating imprisoned Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo for advanced liver cancer says his condition has worsened as abdominal fluid accumulates.

The First Hospital of China Medical University in the northeastern city of Shenyang said in a statement that the lead doctor had informed Liu’s family of the development. The statement that appeared on the hospital’s website on Thursday is undated.

Liu was diagnosed in May while imprisoned for inciting subversion by advocating sweeping political reforms in China. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010 while in prison.

His supporters have urged Beijing to release Liu and give him the freedom to choose where he wants to treated, while Beijing has said Liu is under the care of experts in a Chinese medical facility.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Hospital: China's Nobel Peace…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Asia News