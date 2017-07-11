Hindus continue pilgrimage in Kashmir after 7 die in attack

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Thousands of Hindus are continuing a religious pilgrimage in Indian-controlled Kashmir under heightened security after gunmen killed seven pilgrims and wounded 19 others before fleeing in the night.

Police said the gunmen first attacked an armored vehicle protecting the bus carrying 60 Hindus to the shrine inside the mostly Muslim region. A statement from police said officers returned fire and the gunmen responded.

Police were still searching for the assailants Tuesday. More security was provided for the buses carrying pilgrims to base camps where they walk up a mountain path to the Amarnath cave.

Police blamed the attack on Muslim militants fighting Indian rule in Kashmir. Three top separatist leaders in Kashmir have condemned the attack.

Officials say most of the wounded pilgrims were released from hospitals after overnight treatment.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.