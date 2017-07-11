501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Hindus continue pilgrimage in…

Hindus continue pilgrimage in Kashmir after 7 die in attack

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 2:34 am 07/11/2017 02:34am
Share
An Indian army soldier walks past shattered glasses of bus that was attacked in Batengoo about 50 Kilometres (31.25 miles) south Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Gunmen sprayed bullets on a passenger bus bringing Hindu pilgrims back from a cave shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday, killing at least seven of them, including five women, and wounding 14 others, police said. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Thousands of Hindus are continuing a religious pilgrimage in Indian-controlled Kashmir under heightened security after gunmen killed seven pilgrims and wounded 19 others before fleeing in the night.

Police said the gunmen first attacked an armored vehicle protecting the bus carrying 60 Hindus to the shrine inside the mostly Muslim region. A statement from police said officers returned fire and the gunmen responded.

Police were still searching for the assailants Tuesday. More security was provided for the buses carrying pilgrims to base camps where they walk up a mountain path to the Amarnath cave.

Police blamed the attack on Muslim militants fighting Indian rule in Kashmir. Three top separatist leaders in Kashmir have condemned the attack.

Officials say most of the wounded pilgrims were released from hospitals after overnight treatment.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Life & Style Living News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

What to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon is promising better deals and bigger savings for this year's 30-hour "Prime Day" event. Here are the best deals you'll find during Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?