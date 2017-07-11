501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Gunmen in Thai tourist…

Gunmen in Thai tourist province kill family execution-style

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 6:52 am 07/11/2017 06:52am
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say a group of gunmen barged into the home of a local official and killed eight members of the family, including three children, by shooting them in the head.

Police said the motive was unclear, but may have involved a conflict over land or politics.

They said six or seven men dressed in clothes resembling official uniforms entered the home of Worayuth Sanglhung, a village headman in Krabi province, on Monday evening. They held the 11 residents captive until around midnight, when they shot them in the head before escaping. Three people survived but were critically injured.

Police said the dead included Worayuth.

Land disputes in Thailand sometimes take a violent turn. Krabi is a coastal province popular with tourists.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

What to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon is promising better deals and bigger savings for this year's 30-hour "Prime Day" event. Here are the best deals you'll find during Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?