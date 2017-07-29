Fire at a small cake factory in Vietnam’s capital kills 8

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A fire at a small cake factory in Vietnam’s capital has killed eight workers and seriously injured two others.

The state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper says the fire ripped through the factory in a suburban district of Hanoi on Saturday morning. It took firefighters more than an hour to put out the blaze.

The paper said an initial investigation showed that the fire started when the ceiling caught fire from welding sparks.

Parts of the ceiling collapsed in the fire, blocking the factory’s only exit and trapping the workers inside, according to the paper.

Officials were not available for comment.

Fires are relatively common in Vietnam. Thirteen people were killed in a fire at a karaoke bar in Hanoi in November.

