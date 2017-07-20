501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Explosion hits food shop…

Explosion hits food shop in China, killing 2, injuring 55

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 11:53 pm 07/20/2017 11:53pm
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say two people have died and 55 are injured by a massive explosion at a food shop in the eastern resort city of Hangzhou.

Security camera footage showed the blast that struck during the breakfast rush at 8:40 a.m. Friday flinging dust and debris across a major road traversed by cars, buses, bicycles and scooters.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed charred shop fronts facing the street in the residential area. Most such small establishments use bottled gas to fuel their cookers.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?