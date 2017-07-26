501.5
Death toll in building collapse in India rises to 17

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 5:14 am 07/26/2017 05:14am
Rescuers look for survivors on the second day after a five-story building collapsed in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, India, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Building collapses are common in India during the monsoon season from June to September. High demand and lax regulations encourage some builders to cut corners, use substandard materials or add unauthorized extra floors. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

NEW DELHI (AP) — The death toll in a building collapse in the western Indian city of Mumbai rose to 17 Wednesday, a day after the accident occurred, the fire department said.

Rescue workers continued to search for survivors at the site where the five-story building came crashing down.

At least 13 people were injured and about a dozen are still unaccounted for. The building was in an eastern suburb of Mumbai, India’s business and entertainment capital.

The cause of the collapse is still being investigated. Such accidents are common in India during the monsoon season, which is June to September. Poor enforcement of regulations encourages some builders to cut corners, use substandard materials or add unauthorized extra floors, leading to such accidents.

In addition, old buildings continue to be used without adequate safety checks.

On Tuesday, a portion of a 100-year-old building collapsed in the eastern city of Kolkata, killing two people.

