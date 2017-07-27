China’s Huawei posts slower first-half revenue growth

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s Huawei Technology says first-half revenues at its telecoms equipment and smartphone businesses expanded at a slower pace than the year before.

The company, which is one of the world’s biggest telecoms gear makers, said Thursday that sales grew 15 percent to 283.1 billion yuan ($42 billion) in the first six months of the year. That’s down from 40 percent growth a year ago.

Consumer sales, which includes Huawei’s smartphone unit, expanded 36.2 percent to 105.4 billion yuan ($15.6 billion), compared with last year’s 41 percent pace.

Huawei said the numbers were not audited. It did not disclose profit figures.

The company, based in the mainland Chinese city of Shenzhen, next door to Hong Kong, is owned by employees with no publicly traded shares.

