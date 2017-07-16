501.5
China’s economic growth holds steady despite slowdown fears

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 10:05 pm 07/16/2017 10:05pm
BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth held steady in the latest quarter, boosted by unusually strong trade, despite concerns about a possible impending slowdown.

Government data on Monday showed output rose 6.9 percent in the three months ending in June compared with a year earlier.

China’s economic indicators have been unexpectedly strong in recent months, but forecasters say activity should slow as Beijing tightens controls on bank lending to cool a surge in debt.

