501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » China's Cosco Shipping to…

China’s Cosco Shipping to acquire Orient Overseas for $6.3B

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 3:44 pm 07/09/2017 03:44pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cosco Shipping Holdings Co., a Chinese conglomerate, will purchase a majority stake in Orient Overseas International to create a global shipping giant, according to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The filing says Cosco will pay $10.07 per share (HK$78.67), a premium of 38 percent over Orient’s Friday share price on the Hong Kong Exchange. The total price tag for the deal will be $6.3 billion (HK$49.2 billion).

The purchase comes as the shipping industry has struggled worldwide in the wake of sluggish global trade and falling rates. Danish shipping firm Maersk acquired Hamburg Sud, a German company, in December, while French shipper CMA CGM bought Singapore-based Neptune Orient Lines last year.

The transaction is subject to antitrust review by Chinese, European and U.S. authorities, the filing said.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?