501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » China urges India withdrawal…

China urges India withdrawal in standoff, stages drills

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 6:02 am 07/18/2017 06:02am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China is calling on India to immediately withdraw its troops from disputed territory in the Himalayas following a report that Chinese troops recently held live firing drills in the region.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Tuesday that Indian forces had to leave the area to avoid an “escalation of the situation.”

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported late last week that an army brigade equipped with rocket launchers, heavy machine guns and mortars recently practiced a simulated assault on an enemy position in Tibet. It did not say exactly when or where the drills took place.

Beijing and New Delhi have engaged in weeks of saber-rattling as officials from both sides talk up a potential clash even bloodier than their 1962 war that left thousands dead.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?