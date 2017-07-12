501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » China reports 35 Japanese…

China reports 35 Japanese detained on telecom fraud charges

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 5:39 am 07/12/2017 05:39am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China says it has detained 35 Japanese citizens on suspicion of telecoms fraud.

The June 30 detentions appeared to mark the largest roundup of Japanese citizens engaged in suspected illegal activity in China in years.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Wednesday that the Japanese government had been informed of the detentions, but gave no details.

China has been cracking down on telecoms scams targeting Chinese victims, many of them run from outside the country. Scammers send false bank notifications or other messages demanding that recipients transfer money to separate accounts to avoid penalties or win rewards.

Japan’s Kyodo News agency said the scammers phoned victims in Japan. It said the 35 were detained in the southeastern province of Fujian earlier this month and Japanese authorities alerted on July 3.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?