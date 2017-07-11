501.5
China controls information about ailing Nobel Prize laureate

July 11, 2017
BEIJING (AP) — China’s government is deploying its full range of information control techniques as international pressure mounts over its handling of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo and his wish to leave the country for treatment of late-stage liver cancer.

Beijing has coordinated leaks of hospital surveillance video and imposed a near-total news blackout in Chinese-language media and on social networking sites in an attempt to limit the spread of information about Liu’s illness and push its claim that he is receiving adequate treatment.

Liu was diagnosed in May and has asked to be allowed to receive treatment outside China.

Western governments including the United States and the European Union have urged Beijing to let Liu leave on humanitarian grounds. Beijing appears to have rejected the calls.

