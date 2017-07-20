501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » China clamping down on…

China clamping down on use of VPNs to evade Great Firewall

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 1:22 am 07/20/2017 01:22am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China is clamping down on use of virtual private networks, or VPNs, in a move that foreign companies worry might disrupt their operations or jeopardize trade secrets.

In a letter to corporate customers seen by The Associated Press, the biggest Chinese internet service provider says virtual private networks will be permitted only to connect to a company’s headquarters abroad. Such systems create encrypted links between computers and can be used to see websites blocked by Beijing’s web filters.

The letter from state-owned China Telecom Ltd. says VPN users are barred from linking to other sites outside China. That might hamper access to news, social media or business services.

The measure reflects President Xi Jinping’s vision of “internet sovereignty,” or Beijing’s right to control what its people do online.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Latest News National News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?