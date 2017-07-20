501.5
Bus falls into gorge in north Indian hill state, killing 25

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 2:23 am 07/20/2017 02:23am
NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say an inter-city bus has fallen into a gorge in a northern Indian hill state, killing at least 25 people and injuring nine others.

Police officer Sunil Kumar says the injured have been hospitalized in Rampur Bushahar, a town in Himachal Pradesh state.

Kumar said the accident occurred Thursday on a national highway. The cause was not immediately known.

Police figures show India has the world’s deadliest roads, with more than 110,000 people killed each year in crashes. Driver fatigue and negligence, low-quality roads and poor vehicle maintenance are the usual causes of such accidents in India.

