Building in Pakistan collapses, killing at least 3 residents

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 4:17 am 07/18/2017 04:17am
Pakistani volunteers try to rescue a trapped resident in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. A dilapidated, three-story building in a poorer neighborhood of Pakistan's sprawling port city of Karachi collapsed as the residents slept. (AP Photo/Shakil Adil)

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A dilapidated, three-story building in a poorer neighborhood of Pakistan’s port city of Karachi collapsed before dawn Tuesday, killing at least three people and injuring 12, a police official said.

Senior police official Aran Kobra said the dead included a man and his son, who were sleeping when the building collapsed. Kobra said up to two people were still believed to be trapped under the rubble.

“We are using heavy machinery with care as we have information that one or two people are still trapped in the rubble,” he said.

TV footage showed a teenage boy crying for help as residents struggled with their hands to remove a concrete pillar that had fallen on his leg. Later, the boy was rescued with the help of construction machinery.

Earlier, Karachi’s Deputy Commissioner Farid Uddin said the death toll could climb as rescue workers carefully sifted through the rubble.

Uddin said the cause of the collapse wasn’t immediately known though reports indicated the building was old and poorly constructed, which could have contributed to the collapse.

Safety codes are often ignored in Pakistan and in some of the poorer areas construction is haphazard and bribes are paid to inspectors to approve substandard construction.

