5-story building collapses in India, killing at least 6

MUMBAI, India (AP) — A five-story building came crashing down Tuesday in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, killing at least six people and injuring nine others, a state official said. About two dozen people were feared trapped under the rubble.

The cause of the collapse of the building, which housed 15 families, was not immediately known, officials said.

Rescuers were digging through the rubble in search of more victims, said Tanaji Kamble, a spokesman for the Mumbai Municipal Corp.

The injured people were taken to a hospital, he said.

A resident said the building was 35 years old.

Also Tuesday, a portion of a 100-year-old building collapsed in the eastern city of Kolkata. There were no reports of casualties but some people were feared trapped, police said.

Most residents left the building after noticing pieces of concrete falling, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

Building collapses are common in India during the monsoon season from June to September. High demand and lax regulations encourage some builders to cut corners, use substandard materials or add unauthorized extra floors.

In 2013, a building being constructed illegally in Mumbai caved in, killing 74 people in the country’s worst building collapse in decades.

