Bomb kills police chief, 2 others in southwest Pakistan town

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 3:26 am 07/10/2017 03:26am
CHAMAN, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani spokesman says a roadside bomb has struck a vehicle carrying a police chief in the southwestern town of Chaman near the Afghan border, killing him, his guard and a civilian.

Police spokesman Shazada Farhat says 11 people were also wounded in Monday’s attack that targeted police chief Sajid Khan Mohmand’s vehicle in the main bazaar.

He says officers found a badly destroyed motorcycle at scene of the blast and are trying to determine whether the bomb was rigged to it.

Farhat says police officers and passers-by were among those wounded in the attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. Chaman is located near the Afghan town of Spin Boldak.

Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups have claimed previous attacks in Chaman.

