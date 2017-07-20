Bereaved N. Zealand family protests Japan’s psychiatric care

TOKYO (AP) — A New Zealand family says it wants to be a catalyst for change in mental health care in Japan following the death of a family member who went into cardiac arrest after being restrained in a hospital for 10 days.

Kelly Robert Savage was admitted to a Japanese hospital in late April after experiencing manic episodes related to his bipolar disorder. He went into cardiac arrest after 10 days and died seven days later.

The family suspects the death was caused by deep-vein thrombosis resulting from his immobility.

His mother and his brother held a news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday to call for action to stop the practice.

A lawyer for the hospital declined to comment because it has been served notice of legal action.

