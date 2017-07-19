501.5
Bank of Japan keeps stimulus intact, cuts inflation outlook

July 19, 2017
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s central bank has opted to keep its lavish monetary stimulus intact while downgrading its outlook for inflation.

The Bank of Japan’s policy meeting ended Thursday with no change to its injections of trillions of yen (hundreds of billions of dollars) into the economy each year through government bond purchases.

The BOJ said in a statement that it forecasts inflation at 1.1 percent in 2017, below its 2 percent target. But it raised its forecast for growth for the current fiscal year to 1.8 percent from 1.6 percent.

BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has sought to spur inflation, and encourage businesses and consumers to spend more sooner, through massive asset purchases and a negative interest rate policy.

The BOJ statement said the economy was expanding at a moderate pace.

