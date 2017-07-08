501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Bangladesh police arrest key…

Bangladesh police arrest key suspect in Dhaka cafe attack

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 3:26 am 07/08/2017 03:26am
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in northwestern Bangladesh have arrested a suspected key supplier of explosives in last year’s attack on a Dhaka cafe that left 20 dead, including 17 foreigners.

Police say Sohel Mahfuz was arrested along with three other suspected members of the Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the July 1, 2016 attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery, but authorities blamed the domestic group.

Five militants from the banned group who stormed the cafe and took patrons hostage also died, along with two police officers.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Consumer News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?