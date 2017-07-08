Bangladesh police arrest key suspect in Dhaka cafe attack

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in northwestern Bangladesh have arrested a suspected key supplier of explosives in last year’s attack on a Dhaka cafe that left 20 dead, including 17 foreigners.

Police say Sohel Mahfuz was arrested along with three other suspected members of the Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the July 1, 2016 attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery, but authorities blamed the domestic group.

Five militants from the banned group who stormed the cafe and took patrons hostage also died, along with two police officers.

