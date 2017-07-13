501.5
Australian man dies in parasailing accident in Thailand

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 2:11 am 07/13/2017 02:11am
PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Thai police say an Australian businessman has died after plunging 70 meters (230 feet) into shallow water while parasailing off the island of Phuket.

Police say Roger John Hussey was briefly conscious when medics reached him but he died in a hospital Wednesday.

Video circulated on social media shows the accident along with earlier footage of Hussey being helped into a harness and life jacket.

Water sports such as parasailing are popular in tourist destinations like Phuket. But safety measures are not always strictly enforced.

Hussey’s wife says she and her husband had watched people parasailing for several days and they thought it was safe.

Police officer Pichai Songmuang says the parasailing operator and the boat driver have been charged with negligence causing death.

