501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Asian shares mostly higher…

Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Yellen testimony

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 2:42 am 07/11/2017 02:42am
Share
A woman walks past an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Shares edged higher in Asia on Tuesday following a listless day of trading on Wall Street. Investors are awaiting Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s testimony to Congress. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

TOKYO (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday ahead of Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s testimony to Congress. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index gained 0.6 percent to 20,195.48 on expectations the yen will weaken further against the dollar as the central bank strives to keep long-term bond yields low.

KEEPING SCORE: In other markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.5 percent to 25,895.27. The Kospi in South Korea climbed 0.6 percent to 2,396.46 while Australia’s S&P ASX 200 edged 0.1 percent higher to 5,728.90. The Shanghai Composite index reversed early losses to gain 0.2 percent to 3,220.37 while shares in Southeast Asia were mixed.

WALL STREET: Gains by technology and materials stocks were mostly outweighed by losses among real estate companies, banks and other sectors. Macy’s and other big retailers also took hefty losses. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 0.1 percent to 2,427.43 while the Dow Jones industrial average was almost flat at 21,408.52. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.4 percent, to 6,176.39.

YELLEN FACTOR: Traders are looking ahead to potential news out of the Federal Reserve when Yellen addresses Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. “We’re going through a transition phase where interest rates and Fed policy were very friendly for quite some time and that was the most important support for the markets,” said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gained 26 cents to $44.66 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added 17 cents to settle at $44.40 a barrel on Monday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, climbed 25 cents to $47.13 a barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 114.43 from 114.04 yen late Monday. The euro slipped to $1.1394 from $1.1400.

___

AP Business Writer Alex Veiga in Los Angeles, California, contributed.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

What to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon is promising better deals and bigger savings for this year's 30-hour "Prime Day" event. Here are the best deals you'll find during Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?