ADB: Rise in exports boost developing Asia’s growth outlook

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 10:36 pm 07/19/2017 10:36pm
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Asian Development Bank says stronger-than-expected export demand has improved growth prospects for Asia’s developing economies, including China.

The Manila, Philippines-based ADB on Thursday upgraded its growth forecasts for this year to 5.9 percent from an earlier forecast of 5.7 percent. It expects developing Asia to grow at a 5.8 percent pace in 2018, up from its earlier forecast of 5.7 percent.

China’s economy, the world’s second biggest, is forecast to grow at a 6.7 percent pace in in 2017 and a 6.4 percent pace in 2018, helped by stronger exports and domestic demand. The bank earlier had forecast growth at 6.5 percent in 2017 and 6.2 percent in 2018.

