501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » 48 dead as heavy…

48 dead as heavy monsoon rains lash western India

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 6:36 am 07/26/2017 06:36am
Share
People watch after a bridge on the Deesa Dhanera highway was washed away in monsoon floods in Gujarat state, India, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The death toll continues to rise in Gujarat since the start of the monsoon season, which runs through September. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 48 people have been killed as large swathes of western India are lashed by heavy monsoon rains and flooding over the last week.

In Rajasthan, home to a number of popular tourist destinations, the streets of at least four districts have been turned into virtual rivers trapping tens of thousands of people on the upper stories of residential buildings. Rescue workers are scrambling to rescue thousands of others whose homes have been flooded or destroyed.

By Wednesday, the death toll in the state stood at 19.

In the neighboring state of Gujarat, at least 29 people have died amid torrential rains.

This week’s deaths have taken the toll to 83 since the start of the monsoon season, which runs from June through September.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

A Monday morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?