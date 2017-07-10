10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 9 DEAD, BOY MISSING IN FLASH FLOOD IN ARIZONA SWIM HOLE

A group of family and friends was enjoying a summer afternoon, cooling off in a creek when a rainstorm in Tonto National Forest turned gentle waters deadly.

2. MADURO FOES: OVER 7 MILLION VOTE IN VENEZUELAN REFERENDUM

The proposal against the president’s plan to rewrite the constitution raises tensions in a nation suffering through widespread shortages and months of anti-government protests.

3. SOUTH KOREA MAKES OVERTURE TO NORTH

Seoul offers to talk with Pyongyang to ease animosities along their tense border and resume reunions of families separated by their war in the 1950s.

4. IN IDLIB PROVINCE, SCHOOL VIEWED AS MODEL

Running a school in the enclave controlled by Syria’s al-Qaida affiliate, a Syrian-American woman is skilled in getting her way, either by negotiating with militants or plain pushing back.

5. YOUR SPEECH MAY REVEAL IF YOU’RE DEVELOPING THINKING PROBLEMS

More pauses, filler words and other verbal changes could be an early sign of mental decline, which can lead to Alzheimer’s disease, research suggests.

6. WHAT MICHAEL FLYNN HAS BEEN UP TO

The former national security adviser, at the center of multiple probes into Russia’s election interference, seeks sanctuary in the Rhode Island beach town where he grew up.

7. HOW YOUNG ADULTS VIEW HEALTH COVERAGE

They’d rather “play the odds” and go without insurance, posing a major problem for a Republican plan trying to entice them to sign up.

8. ‘IT’S RAINING NEEDLES’

From hiking trails to playground grass, to waterways to baseball dugouts, syringes left by drug users amid the heroin crisis are turning up everywhere.

9. FATHER OF ZOMBIE FILMS DIES

George Romero, whose classic “Night of the Living Dead” and other horror films turned zombie movies into social commentaries, is dead at 77.

10. NEVER COUNT OUT ROGER FEDERER

Soon to be 36, the Swiss tennis star won his record-breaking eighth Wimbledon championship and second Grand Slam title of this resurgent season.

