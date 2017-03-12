6:43 am, March 12, 2017
The Latest: Ousted S.Korea leader leaves presidential palace

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 6:21 am
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, file photo, a South Korean national flag with a picture of impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye is seen during a rally opposing her impeachment in Seoul, South Korea. Hundreds of police officers, reporters and supporters of the ousted president have gathered near her Seoul home in anticipation of her return from the presidential palace. An official from the presidential Blue House said Sunday, March 12, that there was a possibility that Park would leave during the evening, two days after the country’s Constitutional Court removed her from office over a corruption scandal. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on the removal from office of South Korean President Park Geun-hye (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

Ousted South President Park Geun-hye has left the presidential palace in Seoul two days after the country’s Constitutional Court removed her from office over a corruption scandal.

An official from the Blue House said Sunday evening that Park left for her private house in southern Seoul, where hundreds of police officers, reporters and supporters were gathered in anticipation of her arrival.

Workers were earlier seen carrying a television, washing machine, bed and other household items into the house.

The Constitutional Court formally removed Park from office on Friday, upholding an impeachment motion filed by lawmakers amid suspicions that she colluded with a confidante to extort money and favors from companies.

South Korea must elect a new president by early May.

