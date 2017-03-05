10:00 pm, March 5, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Papua New Guinea hit…

Papua New Guinea hit by 6.5 earthquake, no tsunami expected

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 9:10 pm 03/05/2017 09:10pm
Share

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Papua New Guinea was shaken by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake on Monday but no destructive tsunami was expected, officials said.

The quake struck the South Pacific nation near New Britain island at a depth of 28 kilometers (17 miles), U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center Deputy Director Stuart Weinstein said he did not anticipate a destructive tsunami.

Papua New Guinea sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.

Topics:
Asia News Australia News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Papua New Guinea hit…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News