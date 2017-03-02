2:21 am, March 2, 2017
Pakistani police kill vendor suspecting him of being bomber

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 2:03 am 03/02/2017 02:03am
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police have shot and killed a vendor they suspected of being a suicide bomber in a northwestern city.

Officer Mumtaz Khan says the vendor was riding a bicycle and didn’t stop at a checkpoint outside a courthouse in Mardan city.

He says the police first rammed a vehicle into the bicycle when the vendor didn’t listen to warning shouts and shot him when he tried to run away.

Khan says the man died later, and that no explosives or weapons were found.

Pakistani police have been on high alert after a recent string of suicide bombings that have killed more than 125 people, the latest of them inside a court building in another northwestern city.

Pakistani Taliban-linked militants and the Islamic State group have claimed the brazen attacks.

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
