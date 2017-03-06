1:00 am, March 6, 2017
Pakistan says attack by militants kills 5 soldiers

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 12:14 am 03/06/2017 12:14am
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistani army says militants killed five soldiers when they attacked three military posts in a tribal region along the Afghan border.

An army statement Monday says that the troops repulsed the attackers, who had crossed overnight from Afghanistan.

It says 10 of the attackers were believed to have been killed.

No group has claimed responsibility. Pakistan has long been home to local and al-Qaida linked foreign militants.

Several Pakistani military offensives have dismantled the bases and infrastructure used by the militants in country’s tribal region, and Islamabad says some of the groups have shifted to sanctuaries across the border in Afghanistan.

The militants have shown capability that they can still launch large attacks, such as a string of suicide bombings last month that killed over 125.

