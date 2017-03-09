11:33 am, March 9, 2017
67° Washington, DC
Pakistan police investigate allegations of blasphemy

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 11:18 am 03/09/2017 11:18am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police have opened an investigation into allegations of online “blasphemy” after a court in the country’s capital Islamabad asked the government to remove material from social media that insults Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

Attorney Tariq Asad says Thursday’s step was taken after the Islamabad High Court asked the Ministry of Interior to erase all blasphemous content from social media and track down those who post such content.

The court also asked the government to impose a travel ban on the persons who post the content so they cannot leave the country.

Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, chief justice of the high court, wants the government to initiate criminal cases against those who commit blasphemy, a sensitive subject in this Islamic nation. Anyone found guilty of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death.

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
