5:38 am, March 11, 2017
28° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT All lanes of the Capital Beltway Inner Loop after Allentown Rd/Joint Base Andrews are blocked after a crash between a fire truck and car.

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Pakistan PM seeks help…

Pakistan PM seeks help from clerics in war against militants

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 4:23 am 03/11/2017 04:23am
Share
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif listens to a reporter during a press conference in Ankara, Turkey. Sharif has sought help from cleric to dismantle "narrative" of militants who in an over decade-long violence have killed thousands of people to overthrow government to enforce Taliban-style laws in Pakistan. Sharif made his remarks Saturday, March 11, 2017 in a speech at a seminary. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister is seeking help from the country’s clerics to fight extremism.

Nawaz Sharif, in a speech at a seminary on Saturday, called on religious scholars to help him dismantle a “narrative” characterized by militants killing thousands of people over the last decade in hopes of overthrowing the government and enforcing Taliban-style laws in Pakistan.

Sharif says Pakistan is close to success in the battle against terrorism and asked clerics to join him in rejecting militancy.

Sharif’s appeal comes a day after a bill was introduced in Pakistan’s parliament that would legalize trials of suspected militants before military courts. Along with such trials, Pakistan has carried out operations against militants but violence has continued.

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Pakistan PM seeks help…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News