8:21 am, March 3, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Minister says terror coming…

Minister says terror coming from tribal regions not Punjab

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 8:13 am 03/03/2017 08:13am
Share

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Police say about 1,300 suspected militants have been arrested in a sweep of hideouts in Pakistan’s largest province of Punjab.

The sweep comes despite the provincial law minister’s defense of some groups designated as terrorist organizations and banned by Pakistan but resurrected under new names.

Rana Sanaullah also embraced some sectarian leaders whose groups have been accused of fomenting violence against minority Islamic sects, raising questions about his commitment to ridding Punjab of militants.

Two police officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the operations, said another 36 militants died in shootouts with police and in paramilitary operations since the sweep began last month.

In an interview, however, Sanaullah questioned the label of terrorist for anti-Indian militant groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, which has resurfaced as Jamaat ud Daawa.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Minister says terror coming…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News