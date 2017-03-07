7:03 pm, March 7, 2017
Judge to rule on Singapore teen’s asylum case this month

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 6:36 pm 03/07/2017 06:36pm
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago immigration judge will decide this month whether a Singapore teenager arrested for online posts mocking his government will be granted asylum in the U.S.

Amos Yee testified at a hearing lasting most of Tuesday. Kenneth Jeyaretnam, secretary-general of Singapore’s Reform Party, also testified on Yee’s behalf.

The judge plans to issue a written decision within two weeks.

Yee, an atheist, was jailed twice in Singapore on charges of hurting the religious feelings of Christians and Muslims. Human rights groups claim he was harassed by government officials for publicly expressing his views and criticizing the city-state’s leaders.

The 18-year-old has been detained since December when he was taken into custody at O’Hare International Airport.

Attorney Sandra Grossman says Yee was persecuted based on laws restricting freedom of expression.

