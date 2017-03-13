Indonesia court sentences Brit to 6 years jail for cop death

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — A court on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali has sentenced a British man charged with attacking a traffic police officer and causing his death to six years in prison.

David Taylor, a dreadlocked DJ who adopted a more sober appearance for the trial, said he accepted the judge’s decision. His Australian girlfriend, Sarah Connor, will also be sentenced on Monday.

Prosecutors sought eight-year prison terms for Connor and Taylor, who were arrested last August in the death of Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was found on the beach outside the Pullman Hotel in the popular tourist area of Kuta.

They were charged with committing violence leading to death, which carries a maximum 12-year prison term under Indonesia’s criminal code.