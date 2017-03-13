5:12 am, March 13, 2017
30° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT Monday night’s Winter Storm Warning has expanded; includes greater portion of the WTOP listening area.

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Indonesia court sentences Brit…

Indonesia court sentences Brit to 6 years jail for cop death

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 4:15 am 03/13/2017 04:15am
Share

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — A court on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali has sentenced a British man charged with attacking a traffic police officer and causing his death to six years in prison.

David Taylor, a dreadlocked DJ who adopted a more sober appearance for the trial, said he accepted the judge’s decision. His Australian girlfriend, Sarah Connor, will also be sentenced on Monday.

Prosecutors sought eight-year prison terms for Connor and Taylor, who were arrested last August in the death of Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was found on the beach outside the Pullman Hotel in the popular tourist area of Kuta.

They were charged with committing violence leading to death, which carries a maximum 12-year prison term under Indonesia’s criminal code.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Indonesia court sentences Brit…
Advertiser Content


WTOP Bracket Challenge

Register Today

Fill out your bracket for a chance to win great prizes and play against our WTOP VIPs.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News