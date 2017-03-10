India court convicts 31 autoworkers in 2012 factory riots

NEW DELHI (AP) — Reports say 31 factory workers have been convicted in a north India court for taking part in violence at a factory run by the country’s largest automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki that led to the death of a manager.

New Delhi Television station reported that another 117 men were acquitted of charges of criminal conspiracy and murder Friday. A dispute between workers and management at the factory in Manesar in Haryana state ended in rioting in 2012.

The subsidiary of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. operates two factories in India.

The men have not been sentenced but could face life in prison.