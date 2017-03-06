2:30 am, March 6, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Helicopter crash in central…

Helicopter crash in central Japan mountains kills 9

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 1:37 am 03/06/2017 01:37am
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese authorities confirmed Monday that all nine people aboard a rescue helicopter that crashed in snow-covered mountains in central Japan have been pronounced dead.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said in a statement that the nine men — seven firefighters, an engineer and the pilot — were aboard a rescue helicopter that crashed during a training flight Sunday.

The helicopter, belonging to Nagano prefecture’s rescue unit, crashed on the side of Mount Hachibuse, about 250 kilometers (150 miles) northwest of Tokyo. TV footage showed the mangled aircraft buried in deep snow, sitting belly-up with its broken pieces scattered around.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK said the helicopter is a 15-seat Bell 420EP made by Bell Helicopter, based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Helicopter crash in central…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News