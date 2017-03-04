9:52 am, March 4, 2017
Malaysia expels North Korean ambassador over Kim’s killing

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 9:03 am 03/04/2017 09:03am
North Korean Ri Jong Chol speaks in front of reporters at the North Korean Embassy in Beijing early Saturday, March 4, 2017. Malaysian authorities on Friday deported the only North Korean detained in the killing of the half brother of North Korea's leader after releasing him because of a lack of evidence to charge him. (Naohiko Hatta/Kyodo News via AP)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s foreign minister says the government has expelled North Korea’s ambassador for criticizing the investigation into the killing of the North Korean leader’s estranged half brother.

Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said in a statement that a notice was sent to the North Korean Embassy on Saturday saying Ambassador Kang Chol must leave the country within 48 hours.

Anifah said that earlier in the week, Malaysia demanded that North Korea apologize for criticizing the investigation into the Feb. 13 killing of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur’s airport.

He said that no apology had come and that none appeared forthcoming, so Malaysia decided to expel the ambassador.

