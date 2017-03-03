5:22 am, March 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Chinese official urges more…

Chinese official urges more contacts with Taiwan politicians

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 4:57 am 03/03/2017 04:57am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — A top Chinese official is calling for more contacts between politicians in mainland China and Taiwan amid ongoing tensions between the sides.

The head of China’s legislative advisory body, Yu Zhengsheng, said Friday that China continues its firm opposition to Taiwan’s formal independence and insistence that its leaders accept that the self-governing island is part of China.

Yu said members of his body should increase contacts with elected officials in Taiwan and with ordinary people.

Yu made the remarks in an address at the opening of the annual session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which advises the rubberstamp parliament, whose annual session begins Sunday.

China cut off contacts with Taiwan’s government following the inauguration last May of Taiwan’s independence leading President Tsai Ing-wen.

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Chinese official urges more…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News