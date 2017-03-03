5:21 am, March 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » China says Dalai Lama…

China says Dalai Lama border visit would damage India ties

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 5:14 am 03/03/2017 05:14am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China is warning of “severe damage” to relations with India if the Dalai Lama proceeds with a visit to a disputed area along their border.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Friday said Beijing has expressed its concerns to New Delhi on numerous occasions and urged India not to offer the exiled Tibetan leader what he called a stage to carry out anti-China separatist activities.

The highest figure in Tibetan Buddhism was to visit Arunachal Pradesh in coming weeks. China claims the Himalayan state as its own territory and the frontier between the two nuclear-armed Asian giants remains tense more than 50 years after they fought a brief but bloody border war high in the peaks.

The Dalai Lama fled into exile in India after an anti-Chinese uprising in 1959.

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » China says Dalai Lama…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News