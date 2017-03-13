8:13 am, March 13, 2017
29° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » China law would outlaw…

China law would outlaw insults to Communist heroes, martyrs

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 8:04 am 03/13/2017 08:04am
Share
In this Sunday, March 12, 2017 photo, delegates attending a plenary session of the National People's Congress stand for a group photo near the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China. Damaging the reputation and honor of heroes and martyrs could be a civil offense under a proposed draft of China's civil law as the Communist Party further tightens the space for public discourse on historical issues. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING (AP) — Damaging the reputation and honor of heroes and martyrs could be a civil offense under a proposed draft of China’s civil law, as the Communist Party further tightens the space for dissent and academic discourse on historical issues.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported Monday that delegates to China’s ceremonial parliament had introduced the provisions for ratification this week.

In recent months, top Communist Party officials, including the education minister, have openly warned about the trend of historical revisionists “smearing” the party by offering unsanctioned views about past events, something that could now amount to an offense.

The proposed law comes at a time when liberal academics and intellectuals are already under rising political pressure to toe the party line.

A professor was forced into retirement in January for criticizing Mao Zedong, while a writer was convicted of libel last year after he challenged the veracity of a famous tale of Communist Party soldiers who allegedly sacrificed themselves in a battle against invading Japanese forces.

The Communist Party, which seized power in a 1949 revolution, has been wary of challenges to its own narratives about its pantheon of heroes and their struggles on behalf of the Chinese people — tales that form a linchpin in its claim to political legitimacy.

Shortly after President Xi Jinping rose to power in 2012, a top party office released Document No. 9, a secret internal communique warning that attempts to reassess history could effectively undermine “the legitimacy of the Communist Party’s long-term political dominance.”

The campaign to snuff out revisionism was further highlighted last summer when the editors of a liberal historical magazine backed by aging party elites were ousted.

In recent years Xi has emphasized ideological discipline as he shores up the Communist Party’s grip on society. Authorities have warned against teaching liberal Western values in classrooms and rounded up lawyers and civil society activists.

In its report, Xinhua said unidentified lawmakers in the National People’s Congress believed that slandering heroes and martyrs harmed society.

“According to some NPC deputies, certain people have maliciously defamed and insulted heroes and martyrs through twisting the truth and slander, harming the public interest and causing adverse social impact,” Xinhua said.

Topics:
Asia News Congress News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » China law would outlaw…
Advertiser Content


WTOP Bracket Challenge

Register Today

Fill out your bracket for a chance to win great prizes and play against our WTOP VIPs.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

A look back: DC’s biggest March snowstorms

As the forecast of winter weather looms, WTOP's Dave Dildine highlights the most-memorable snowstorms to strike the D.C. region during the month of March.

Recommended
Latest

Picture This

7 top places to catch spring blooms across America

From Death Valley National Park’s vibrant yellow daisies to the district’s iconic cherry blossoms to the Great Smoky Mountains’ colorful wildflowers and everywhere in between, here’s where to catch impressive floral displays across America this spring.

Asia News