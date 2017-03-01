Canadian imprisoned in North Korea meets Swedish ambassador

TOKYO (AP) — A Canadian man serving a life sentence in North Korea has been allowed to meet with the Swedish ambassador in Pyongyang and telephone his family.

Swedish Ambassador Torkel Stiernlof says he met Hyeon Soo Lim, a pastor who was sentenced to life in prison in 2015, for 40 minutes last week. He said they discussed Lim’s health and other matters, but refused to comment further.

The ambassador said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday that he and Lim “weren’t rushed.”

He says there were two North Korean officials in civilian clothes and an official photographer present throughout the meeting, which was held in a conference room at a Pyongyang hotel.

Lim was accused of committing “anti-state” activities.