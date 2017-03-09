2:34 am, March 9, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS 911 issues for wireless customers resolved, says AT&T. But callers may still experience residual delays.

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Afghan experts probe site…

Afghan experts probe site of deadly Kabul hospital attack

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 2:20 am 03/09/2017 02:20am
Share
Injured men lie on bed at a hospital after the Wednesday's attack and shooting at a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, March 9, 2017. Gunmen wearing white lab coats stormed a military hospital Wednesday, killing dozens of people and wounding dozens in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghans are mourning as funerals are underway following the deadly attack on a Kabul hospital the previous day that was claimed by the Islamic State group.

The death toll from the brazen daytime assault, which saw four gunmen in white lab coats storm the hospital, rose to 31 on Thursday after one of the wounded died overnight.

Defense ministry spokesman Mohammed Rodmanesh says experts are scouring every inch of the hospital, badly damaged after the hours-long attack on Wednesday, for evidence of the IS claim.

The attack also left 53 wounded.

Rodmanesh says that despite the IS claim, Afghan authorities “must do our own investigations to know who is responsible.”

Afghan forces have been under increasing pressure by the Taliban and also from Islamic State militants, mostly in country’s east.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Afghan experts probe site…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News