Asia News

Vietnam slams Chinese fishing ban in South China Sea

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 9:38 pm
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has slammed a fishing ban China has imposed in parts of the disputed South China Sea, saying it violates Vietnamese sovereignty and further complicates the tense situation in the troubled waters.

China’s Ministry of Agriculture on Monday issued a seasonal fishing ban in parts of the South China Sea, including waters near the Paracel islands claimed by Vietnam but occupied by China.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Le Hai Binh said in a statement Tuesday that Vietnam opposes and rejects the ban, adding Vietnam has the legal grounds and historical evidence to back up its sovereignty claims.

He said China’s unilateral action seriously violates Vietnam’s sovereignty and goes against international law.

Asia News Government News Latest News Money News World News
Asia News