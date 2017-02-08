9:13 pm, February 8, 2017
US officials stop vetting Nauru refugees for resettlement

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 8:39 pm 02/08/2017 08:39pm
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian minister says U.S. officials have stopped screening refugees for potential resettlement in the United States, but added they were expected to return to the Pacific atoll of Nauru to continue working toward a deal that President Donald Trump has condemned as “dumb.”

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton on Thursday would not say when U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials will return to Nauru to conduct what Trump describes as “extreme vetting.”

Trump made the enhanced screening a condition for agreeing to honor an Obama administration agreement to accept up to 1,250 refugees refused entry into Australia. Australia pays Nauru and Papua New Guinea to keep more than 2,000 asylum seekers.

U.S. officials were sent to Nauru within days of the deal’s announcement in November after the U.S. presidential election.

