1:49 am, February 13, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT High Wind Warning in effect until 6 p.m. Monday from the National Weather Service for D.C. area.

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Turkmenistan's leader wins presidential election

Turkmenistan’s leader wins presidential election

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 1:42 am 02/13/2017 01:42am
Share

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan’s Central Election Commission says the incumbent leader has won the presidential election.

Commission chairman Gulmurat Muradov told reporters on Monday that Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov won 97.7 percent of the vote in the gas-rich Central Asian nation. Muradov said the results from Sunday’s election are preliminary and that election authorities still have to count ballots cast in Turkmenistan’s embassies abroad.

Berdymukhamedov has been the overwhelmingly dominant figure in the former Soviet republic since late 2006, when he assumed power after the death of his eccentric predecessor, Saparmurat Niyazov.

The country last year amended the constitution to extend the presidential term to seven years from five, and eliminated the age limit of 70, effectively allowing Berdymukhamedov to be president for life.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Asia News Government News Latest News White House World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Turkmenistan's leader wins presidential election
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News