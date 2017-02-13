9:20 pm, February 13, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Speed a possible factor…

Speed a possible factor in Taiwan bus crash that killed 32

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 8:51 pm 02/13/2017 08:51pm
Share
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the wreckage of a crashed tourist bus is lifted on a highway in Taipei, Taiwan Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The bus carrying Taiwanese tourists on a trip to view cherry blossoms flipped over on an expressway ramp in Taiwan's capital on Monday, killing more than 30 people and injuring many others, officials said. (Ou Dongqu/Xinhua via AP)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Investigators were looking into excessive speed as the possible cause of a bus crash in Taiwan that killed 32 people and injured several others, an official said Tuesday.

The bus flipped over Monday evening while cornering on an expressway ramp in Taiwan’s capital Taipei after taking a tour group to view cherry blossoms.

Highway police spokesman Ma Ling-wen said the speed limit on the ramp was 40 kph (25 mph) but it was not clear how fast the bus had been going. Ma said speed had not yet been ruled out as a cause of the crash.

The bus was carrying 44 people, many of whom were trapped under the crushed wreckage. Rescuers were forced to use a crane to pry the vehicle open.

Thirty-two people, all Taiwanese, were confirmed dead and the remaining passengers were sent to hospitals for treatment.

The bus belonged to the private Yongli Keyun transit company and had been turning off the No. 5 freeway onto the No. 3 freeway when it crashed at about 9 p.m.

A bus accident in Taiwan last July killed 26 tourists from mainland China, raising concern from officials in Beijing about travel safety. Investigators said the driver in that crash was drunk and had intentionally set the bus alight as it traveled to Taiwan’s main airport.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Speed a possible factor…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News