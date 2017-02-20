2:06 am, February 20, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Timeline of events surrounding…

Timeline of events surrounding Kim Dotcom extradition fight

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 1:27 am 02/20/2017 01:27am
Share

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The legal case involving flamboyant internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom has lasted more than five years and will likely continue for years to come. Here’s a timeline of significant events:

___

2005: Dotcom founds the file-sharing site Megaupload, which becomes one of the most popular sites on the internet.

___

November 2010: Dotcom, who was born in Germany and who also lived for several years in Hong Kong, is granted permanent residency in New Zealand.

___

January 2012: The U.S. shuts down the Megaupload site, files criminal charges against Dotcom and his colleagues, and seizes money and assets worth tens of millions of dollars. Dotcom is arrested in a dramatic police raid on his mansion in New Zealand and is incarcerated.

___

February 2012: Dotcom is released from jail on bail.

___

January 2013: Dotcom launches a new file-sharing website, Mega.

___

May 2014: The Internet Party, funded by Dotcom, is registered with election authorities.

___

September 2014: Dotcom’s political party fails to win any seats in the New Zealand Parliament.

___

December 2015: The New Zealand District Court finds Dotcom and three colleagues can be extradited to the U.S. They appeal the decision.

___

February 2017: The New Zealand High Court agrees with earlier decision that Kim Dotcom and three of his colleagues can be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges. Dotcom’s lawyer says they’ll appeal and take the case to New Zealand’s Supreme Court if necessary.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Timeline of events surrounding…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Asia News