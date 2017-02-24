9:40 am, February 24, 2017
Tiger zoo to open next to Thailand’s raided Tiger Temple

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 9:31 am 02/24/2017 09:31am
BANGKOK (AP) — A new zoo is planned in western Thailand right next to the closed Buddhist temple that ran a lucrative tiger attraction while allegedly trafficking the endangered beasts.

The closed Tiger Temple in the western province of Kanchanaburi had operated for more than a decade despite concerns about trafficking and possible mistreatment of its tigers.

The temple’s 137 tigers and animal parts were seized by the government last May and June, and police are still investigating possible criminal charges against temple employees and monks.

A tour agency is already advertising excursions to the new zoo, and a lawyer for the former temple says the new zoo should be completed in two or three months.

